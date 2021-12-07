Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) shares dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBOY)

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

