Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Down 4.1%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.22 and last traded at $65.17. 497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $3.8226 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

