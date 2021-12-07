Gulden Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Gulden has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $92,510.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.00318625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,617,838 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.