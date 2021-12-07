Gunner Smith Sells 8,500 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OC traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. 1,543,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

