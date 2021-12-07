Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 4.9%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 1,719,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,101,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.44.

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

