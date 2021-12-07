GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Shares Down 0.3%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 89.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $3,758,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

