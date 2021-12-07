GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $159.28 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $193.16 million and approximately $159.28 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 313.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00005076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003379 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,797,684 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

