GXChain Price Reaches $2.22 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 262.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00004428 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $166.65 million and approximately $108.27 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,799,509 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.