Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

HASI stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.