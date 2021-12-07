Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,556 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. 139,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,420. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

