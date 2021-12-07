Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 504,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,249,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.