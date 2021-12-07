Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.88 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. 104,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $152.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

