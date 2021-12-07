Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733,305. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $290.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

