Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 12,795 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 149,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,985. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

