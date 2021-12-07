Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,379 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,099,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.13. 9,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,562. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

