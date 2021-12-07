Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 4,835 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 316,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957,609. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.