Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 86 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $60.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,936.13. 17,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,867.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,739.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,729 shares of company stock valued at $500,994,374. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

