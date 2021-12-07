HAPI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $41.09 or 0.00081596 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $21.01 million and $1.25 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 531,929 coins and its circulating supply is 511,328 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

