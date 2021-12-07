Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

