Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

