Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 428.48 ($5.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($6.02). The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.26.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($159,130.09). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,150.83).

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

