Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given New 1,315.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. 888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

