Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Harte Gold Corp. (TSE:HRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2489489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The firm has a market cap of C$10.77 million and a P/E ratio of 0.77.

Harte Gold Company Profile (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 81,287 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

