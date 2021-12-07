Harte Hanks (HRTH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ: HRTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2021 – Harte Hanks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Harte Hanks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Harte Hanks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2021 – Harte Hanks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Harte Hanks stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.73. Harte Hanks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

