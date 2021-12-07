Harvest Finance Price Hits $105.80 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $69.08 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $105.80 or 0.00208304 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 675,145 coins and its circulating supply is 652,937 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.