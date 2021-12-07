Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.73. 9,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 488,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

