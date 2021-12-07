Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.37

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAYPY. Barclays upgraded shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Hays alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.