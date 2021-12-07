Head to Head Comparison: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) versus ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advent Technologies and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 171.32%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.54%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 400.71 -$100.21 million N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

ESS Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ESS Tech beats Advent Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

