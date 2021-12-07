Head to Head Contrast: Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Lion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies $800.99 million 1.45 $57.04 million $6.13 13.23 Lion Group $10.23 million 6.50 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Piper Jaffray Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Piper Jaffray Companies and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Piper Jaffray Companies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Jaffray Companies and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies 10.99% 12.26% 7.10% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats Lion Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

