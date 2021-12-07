Head-To-Head Contrast: Timberline Resources (TLRS) & Its Competitors

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Timberline Resources to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Timberline Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 798 3523 3799 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 67.00%. Given Timberline Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -4.25 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 14.51

Timberline Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Summary

Timberline Resources peers beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

