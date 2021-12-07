Head to Head Review: Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Betterware de Mexico and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.45%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.41 $15.87 million $2.26 9.93 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.02 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

