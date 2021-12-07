Head to Head Review: Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) versus Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Quanterix presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.59%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Quanterix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quanterix and Cytek BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $86.38 million 17.77 -$31.53 million ($1.36) -30.79 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -44.63% -11.88% -10.31% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Quanterix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

