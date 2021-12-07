Head-To-Head Survey: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) versus Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.14 $53.62 million N/A N/A Workday $4.32 billion 16.23 -$282.43 million $0.09 3,114.12

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Workday 0 2 28 0 2.93

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.76%. Workday has a consensus price target of $334.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.22%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Workday.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A Workday 0.63% 3.26% 1.34%

Summary

Workday beats DoubleDown Interactive on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

