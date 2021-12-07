Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells $880,198.32 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $880,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HCAT stock remained flat at $$39.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,902. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 16.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,199 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.49.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

