Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $237,669.60 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $237,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT remained flat at $$39.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 21,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

