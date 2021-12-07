Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 6,457 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 105 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,501.35.

On Friday, November 26th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $11,466.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $5,577.72.

On Monday, October 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $13,171.60.

On Monday, October 4th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $5,194.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $13,886.60.

Shares of HCAT remained flat at $$39.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 21,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,199 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

