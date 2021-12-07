Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 4,633 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $177,675.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 407,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,749. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

