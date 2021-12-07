Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $107,175.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $107,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 407,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

