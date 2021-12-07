Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 2,200 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23.

On Monday, November 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $161,190.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 407,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Health Catalyst by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 8.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.49.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

