HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,667.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.