Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00181342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00033896 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00576068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00064069 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.