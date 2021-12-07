Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $3.35 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $237,883.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00006580 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00210560 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.