Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00321212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

