HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.01 ($105.63).

HFG stock traded down €2.26 ($2.54) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €81.46 ($91.53). The company had a trading volume of 881,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion and a PE ratio of 43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

