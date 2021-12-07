Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Cap of $4.74 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $283,903.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.54 or 0.08510389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.23 or 1.00813480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,361,690 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

