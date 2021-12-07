Helpico (HELP) Price Tops $0.0051

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $120.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 78.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.02 or 0.08408702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,111.12 or 1.00134153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00077220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

