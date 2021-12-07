Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$0.97. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 37,840 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$87.88 million and a PE ratio of 242.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

