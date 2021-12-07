HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 100,288 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

