Hiblocks Achieves Market Cap of $31.75 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $31.75 million and $213,142.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.04 or 0.08425700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,108.92 or 1.01442785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00077092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

