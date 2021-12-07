High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.39

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.39 and traded as high as C$14.34. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 31,279 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$477.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.39.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $390,333.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.